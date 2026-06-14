Boy killed, man critically injured in crash near Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A boy was killed, and a man was critically injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in the Fort Hall Bottoms.

The crash, which involved a single pickup truck, was reported at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Fort Hall Police Department. An exact location for the crash was not given.

The Fort Hall Bottoms are located on Shoshone-Bannock tribal land, west and northwest of the community of Fort Hall.

Police Chief Patrick Teton said when officers arrived at the crash site, they found the two occupants of the truck — an adult male and a juvenile male — had been ejected from the vehicle.

“The juvenile male succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased,” the news release states. “The adult male was transported from the scene by air ambulance for medical treatment.”

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. Details on what may have caused or contributed to it were not immediately available.

Neither the identities nor the ages of the individuals involved were given in the release. However, police said the boy’s family has been notified of his death.

“The Fort Hall Police Department and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss,” the release states.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information is available.