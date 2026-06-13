Local car dealership group invites community members to free celebration event - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local car dealership group is celebrating a milestone by putting on a free event to thank the community for their support over the years.

Sayer Auto Group has three different locations in Idaho Falls, including the Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Ron Sayer Nissan and BMW of Idaho Falls. A 60th anniversary celebration is planned for the community on Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 3120 S. Fork Boulevard.

“We’re celebrating the anniversary of the 60th year from Sayer Brothers’ opening up on the Northgate Mile, which is where we used to be,” Kris Sayer, general manager of Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, told EastIdahoNews.com. “We just recently moved (to our new location) like three years ago.”

Nicholas Sayer, general manager of BMW of Idaho Falls, mentioned that all three Sayer Auto Group locations are now located off Sunnyside Road with “bigger inventory capacities to better serve the Idaho Falls area.”

All three dealerships will be celebrating the 60-year milestone, but Kris said the event at Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will have free food, drinks and ice cream for visitors, as well as inflatables for kids to play on. They’ll also be giving away a Blackstone griddle, brand swag and a gas card, he said.

“We’re providing a lot of free things because it’s more of a thank you (to the community),” Kris said. “Come celebrate with us. We’re grateful for your business.”

An advertisement for the 1966 grand opening of Sayer Bros. Inc. at the company’s Northgate Mile location in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Kris Sayer

In addition to the June 20 celebration, Sayer Auto Group is offering specials throughout June. Kris said they’re giving away a free front matching window tint to those who purchase a vehicle, invoice pricing on new vehicles, additional Sayer loyalty discounts and special APRs.

Nicholas and Kris, who work alongside their father and current owner Kelly Sayer, said it’s been neat to watch the company grow over the years. Kris mentioned the company employs close to 100 people.

“I’ve been working at the family store since 2015,” Nicholas said. “It’s been awesome to see firsthand the hard work and sacrifice that our great-grandpa, but mostly our grandfather, put in to build and help establish where we are today — and the community support that allowed us to grow to where we are today.”