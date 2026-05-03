Man with warrants arrested after brief attempt to evade police near Rigby - East Idaho News

Man with warrants arrested after brief attempt to evade police near RigbyPublished at | Updated at
RIGBY – A routine traffic stop near Rigby Saturday night turned into an arrest for a man with outstanding warrants.
Lt. Marvin Crain with Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com around 6:15 p.m., a man was spotted in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 driving 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Although it was not a high speed chase, Crain says the man — he didn’t know his name — eluded police for a couple miles.
“He went a couple miles, turned through the median and came back in the eastbound lane, drove a couple miles and pulled over (near North Rigby exit 322),” Crain says.
Video sent to us by a passerby shows six law enforcement vehicles parked near the exit with their lights on. One of them is a Rigby Police vehicle. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Madison County Sheriff’s Office vehicle is also present.
In the video, law enforcement officers can be seen searching a blue Chevrolet pickup.
Crain says the man was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants — one for possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia and the other for eluding.
Police took him into custody just before 7 p.m. He was booked in the Jefferson County Jail.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer confirms that Rigby Police Department assisted in the arrest.