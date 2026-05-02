Biker flown to hospital following crash near St. Anthony - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – A biker was injured in a traffic accident along U.S. Highway 20 in St. Anthony Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m., according to Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle. As of 3:30 p.m., Quayle tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re still investigating what happened and he isn’t familiar with all the details.

He didn’t know the biker’s gender or condition, but says the biker was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic was backed up for a time while emergency responders were on scene. The road has since reopened and the flow of traffic is back to normal.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.