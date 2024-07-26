Additional fishing closures announced in Yellowstone National Park due to high water temps and low river flows - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – Effective Friday, the following Yellowstone National Park rivers and streams will close to fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day due to predicted warm-water temperatures and unprecedented low river flows that are lethal to trout.

Which rivers and streams will be closed daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day?

Water temperatures on the following rivers and creeks cool off at night, allowing for fishing for part of the day.

Lamar River downstream of Cache Creek to its confluence with the Yellowstone River.

Soda Butte Creek (the entire creek).

Slough Creek (the entire creek).

Yellowstone River from Tower Junction north to the park boundary.

Gardner River downstream of Osprey Falls north to the park boundary.

Snake River from Forest Creek south to the park boundary.

Which rivers have full fishing closures?

The following rivers are heavily influenced by geothermal features and do not cool off at night.

Madison River and all associated tributaries.

Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

Please study the map for parkwide fishing closures.

Water temperatures are at or are predicted to exceed 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius), and flows on many rivers, streams and creeks are at historic lows. These conditions are extremely stressful to fish and can be fatal. The closures will be reassessed when water temperatures cool and flows return to more typical summer conditions.

Staff will continue to monitor park rivers and streams and watch weather forecasts. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions which contribute to continued low stream flows and warm-water temperatures.

Additional closures or restrictions may be implemented if necessary.

What is open?

Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the Fishing Regulations 2024 booklet.

All other rivers and streams not listed as closed.

Anglers: Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly. Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries.