Mother and daughter identified as victims of fatal Shelley crash - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — The coroner has released the names of two women who died in a crash Wednesday in Shelley.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified the deceased as mother and daughter 66-year-old Barbara K. Rutherford and 43-year-old Tammy K. Richeson, both of Idaho Falls.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The crash

Idaho State Police and the Shelley Police Department responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 91 in Shelley, near 760 North State Street.

A 68-year-old woman from Basalt, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on US-91 in a 2012 Ford F150.

Rutherford, the driver, and Richeson, a passenger, were driving northbound in a 2013 Honda CR-V, when the Ford F150 crossed over the center line and struck the Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Ford F150 was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. Rutherford and Richeson died at the scene. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The lanes of US-91 were blocked for about three hours.