Third person dies from injuries after fatal Shelley crash - East Idaho News

SHELLEY – A third person involved in a fatal two-vehicle car crash in Shelley died Thursday.

According to Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez, the third person who died in the crash was identified as 68-year-old Queta Tolman from Basalt.

Tolman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after the crash on Wednesday but succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The other two victims died at the scene and were identified as a mother and daughter, 66-year-old Barbara K. Rutherford and 43-year-old Tammy K. Richeson, both of Idaho Falls.

The crash

Idaho State Police and the Shelley Police Department responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 91 in Shelley, near 760 North State Street.

Tolman was traveling southbound on US-91 in a 2012 Ford F150.

Rutherford, the driver, and Richeson, a passenger, were driving northbound in a 2013 Honda CR-V, when the Ford F150 crossed over the center line and struck the Honda CR-V.

All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The lanes of US-91 were blocked for about three hours.