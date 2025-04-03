Two women die in crash near Shelley - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, on U.S. Highway 91 at approximately milepost 119, north of Shelley.

A 68-year-old female from Basalt was traveling southbound on U.S. 91 in a 2012 Ford F150. A 66-year-old female from Idaho Falls with a 43-year-old female passenger from Shelley was traveling northbound in a 2013 Honda CR-V. The Ford F150 crossed over the center line and struck the Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Ford F150 was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the Honda CR-V both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The lanes of U.S. 91 were blocked for approximately three hours.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.