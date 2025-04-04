If you saw this crash in Idaho Falls Thursday, ISP wants to hear from you - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Ririe Highway and East 49th North.

A blue Kia Carnival was traveling eastbound on 49th North when it entered the intersection at Ririe Highway/US26. A black Toyota Venza was traveling eastbound on the Ririe Highway when it collided with the Kia.

ISP troopers are seeking the public’s assistance with any information they may have regarding this crash.

Anyone with relevant details, including dash cam footage, eye witness accounts, or other information is asked to contact ISP dispatch at (208) 528-3408.