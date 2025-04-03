Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash near Chubbuck - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Wednesday at 6:48 p.m. on West Chubbuck Road west of Philbin Road in Bannock County.

A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on West Chubbuck Road. A 2013 Infiniti QX56 was slowing down going eastbound on Chubbuck Road preparing to turn north. The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Chubbuck, failed to yield and the motorcycle struck her vehicle. She was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Pocatello, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was wearing a helmet.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.