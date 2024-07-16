Refreshing summer Jello jars - East Idaho News

With layers of berry blue jello, red cherry jello, and white chocolate pudding, these easy patriotic Jello jars are the perfect summer treat to enjoy for Memorial Day, the 4th of July or other fun days this summer!

Ingredients

1 3-ounce box berry blue jello

1 3-ounce box cherry jello

1 3.3-ounce box instant white chocolate pudding

blue food coloring

Instructions

In a 2 or 4-cup glass measuring cup, combine one cup of boiling water and the blue gelatin powder. Stir constantly until dissolved. Add a few drops of blue food coloring until a patriotic blue is reached. Add enough ice to bring the water level up to two cups and stir until ice is completely dissolved. Divide gelatin evenly among the six jars (about 1/3 of a cup in each jar). Can use a canning funnel to make this less messy. Place jars in the original divider box they were purchased in (if you still have it) and put them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. Mix up the white chocolate pudding according to the box. Divide it evenly among the jars by spooning it on top of the blue layer. Cover jars again and return to the refrigerator for 30 minutes or until the pudding is set. Remove gelatin jars from the fridge and remove the lids. Mix up the red gelatin just as you did the blue and carefully spoon it on top of the white chocolate pudding. All other layers can be poured but this one needs to be spooned on top to avoid disturbing the pudding. Once all red gelatin is used, place the lids on the jars again and return to the refrigerator until ready to serve.

