Traffic detour scheduled at popular intersection this weekend in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Traffic will detour at the intersection of 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue for part of this weekend.

Beginning Sunday at 6 a.m., contractors will work on the traffic signals and apply a seal coat as part of the intersection improvement project.

After the seal coat cures, crews will return to apply final pavement markings.

Drivers should find alternative routes. Detour signs will be on display during the closure.

Drivers should reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The intersection should be fully open to traffic by Sunday evening.