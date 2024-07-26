Woman rushed to hospital after car slams into sign, overturns in front of Idaho Falls Pediatrics - East Idaho News

AMMON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles ended with one car smashing into a sign and overturning.

It happened Friday around 4 p.m. on Eagle Drive in front of Idaho Falls Pediatrics in Ammon.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Eagle Drive, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell. The driver of one of the cars continued down Eagle Drive and crashed into the Idaho Falls Pediatrics sign and building. The vehicle then overturned.

Photo: Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon. Nobody in the other car was transported to the hospital.

Two Idaho Falls ambulances responded to the scene, along with fire engines from Idaho Falls and the Ammon Fire Department.

Photo: Isabella Sosa-Salazar, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are asking the public to avoid the area of Eagle and Sunnyside Road as the intersection will be closed while deputies investigate,” Lovell says. “The closure will likely extend at least over the next couple hours.”

CORRECTION: The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office originally reported a man was the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the sign. They later informed EastIdahoNews.com the driver was a woman.