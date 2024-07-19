East Idaho Eats: Chubbuck bakery and restaurant wants to 'bake you happy' - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Since opening last year, Shay’s Pie Place has operated with one goal — to bake you happy.

Owner Shay Longhurst, a former nurse, launched the business after deciding to commit herself to baking. Now, her bakery serves the Chubbuck area with cakes, pies, brownies, cookies and so much more.

A personal-sized Key Lime pie and a berries and cream cup from Shay’s Pie Place. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

For customers in search of lunch, Shay’s offers daily lunch specials — like sandwiches, salads and chicken pot pies. And no Shay’s lunch would be complete without a personal-sized or bite-sized pie.

Of course, a sizable assortment of full-sized pies are also available.

For our visit, Longhurst had EastIdahoNews.com try a selection of delicious offerings — Tres Leches, berries and cream, Key Lime pie, chocolate-haupia pie and a chicken pot pie.

The berries and cream were a delicious and refreshing snack, perfect for a warm day, as was the Tres Leches, which also provided all the sweet, creamy delectability you would be looking for from the classic Mexican dessert.

The most surprising offering was, without a doubt, the chocolate-haupia pie.

Chocolate-haupia pie from Shay’s | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Haupia — a Hawaiian coconut pudding — was not something I was expecting to find at the Chubbuck bakery. But it was exactly what I was hoping it would be, with a lightly sweet coconut creamy taste. And all on top a bed of chocolate cream good enough to nearly distract from the coconut flavor.

The Key Lime was an equally perfect balance of sweet and creamy with a clear citrus twist.

Shay’s chicken pot pie filling was, again, all you could expect, with chunks of chicken to go with peas, carrots, corn and green beans.

One thing all the pies had in common is an excellent crust. The Key Lime comes with a crumbly graham cracker crust, while the others come with the classic flaky crust.

All items made at Shay’s are available for pre-order — if the ingredients are available — with 24 to 48 hours notice, Longhurst explained. Orders can be placed by phone — at (208) 223-9318 — or email — at shayspieplace@gmail.com.

For more information about Shay’s or what they carry, visit their Facebook page — here — or website — here.

Shay’s Pie Place is located at 4876 Yellowstone Avenue, and is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.