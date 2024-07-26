Rexburg man who lived with dead wife and daughter for years to be featured on A&E's 'Tell Me How I Died' Friday - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The story of a Rexburg man who lived with the corpses of his dead wife and daughter for years will be featured Friday night on the A&E series “Tell Me How I Died.”

David Kaneko was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of abandonment of a vulnerable adult, and desertion and nonsupport of a spouse after his wife, Lorraine Kaneko, and daughter, Laura Kaneko, were found dead in their Madison County home in 2004.

The extremely decomposed bodies were found lying next to each other under blankets on a bed. Authorities determined Laura had died in 2001 of dehydration and starvation. Lorraine starved to death a year before being found.

In “Tell Me How I Died,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators Travis Williams and David Stoddard share about their involvement in the case. Video, evidence and photos from the investigation are shown, including the search of the house when the bodies were found.

Forensic anthropologist Dr. William Rodriguez conducted autopsies on the bodies and was interviewed for the program. Ken and Doug Sakota, Lorraine’s brothers and Laura’s uncles, are prominently featured during the special and EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton speaks about covering the story while he was working for KIDK in the mid-2000s.

“Tell Me How I Died” airs on A&E at 8 p.m. MDT.