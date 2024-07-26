EPA issues air quality advisory for Fort Hall Reservation       - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Stock image.

FORT HALL — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10, in coordination with the Shoshone Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation, has issued an air quality advisory on the Fort Hall Reservation due to the elevated pollution levels caused by regional fires. Weather forecasts indicate poor air quality will continue at least through the weekend into Monday. This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Large fires in Oregon and California will be contributing smoke to Fort Hall.

To keep levels of smoke as low as possible indoors, create a clean room. A clean room may be most helpful for people who are at greater risk from the effects of smoke such as people with heart disease or lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant people.

These sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exercise and minimize exposure to outdoor pollution as much as possible. As pollution levels increase, the EPA recommends that residents restrict activity and use N95 masks.



To check current conditions, go to https://fire.airnow.gov/. For current burn ban or advisories on tribal lands, please call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372, or visit https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans. For burning restrictions in areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency or fire department. For smoke and fire information in Idaho visit http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/