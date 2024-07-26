He tore off his shirt for Trump. Now you can meet this wrestling icon in Idaho. - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Hulkamania will descend upon the Treasure Valley next week.

After firing up the audience at the Republican National Convention last Thursday, retired pro wrestler and entertainer Hulk Hogan is headed to Idaho — to hype beer.

The gleefully loud WWE Hall of Fame wrestler will visit multiple businesses in Boise and Meridian to promote his new lager, Real American, according to Lindsay Kikumoto, marketing director for local beer and wine distributor Hayden Beverage.

These will be meet-and-greet events, she said, with the opportunity to take a photo with him.

Ending his RNC speech in predictable style, Hogan unleashed his classic shirt-tearing move — urging attendees to “Let Trumpamania rule again!” Whether he’ll shred fabric at Idaho grocery stores and pubs? That remains to be seen, brother.

Hogan — real name Terry Bollea — will appear at the following locations:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Noon: Jacksons, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

2 p.m.: Albertsons, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

7:30 p.m.: Giggy D’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

10 a.m.: Maverik, 12127 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Noon: Ridley’s, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

3:30 p.m.: Albertsons, 3499 E. Fairview Ave. Meridian ▪ 5:30 p.m.

Legends, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hogan, 70, is the co-founder of Real American Beer, according to a news release. It’s described as a “premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor.”