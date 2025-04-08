Man killed, juvenile rushed to hospital following motorcycle crash in Bingham County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in Bingham County motorcycle crash

BINGHAM COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Monday on U.S. Highway 26 at 100 North in Bingham County.

A 58-year-old-male from Blackfoot was traveling westbound on 100 North in a maroon 1997 GMC Jimmy. A 29-year-old male from Chubbuck with a juvenile passenger was westbound on US-26 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle FZS10. The GMC failed to yield when crossing US-26 and was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The juvenile passenger was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC was not transported.

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets. The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham County EMS.