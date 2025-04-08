Coroner identifies man who died in Bingham County motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The name of the man who died in a motorcycle vs. car crash Monday night has been released.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified the man as 29-year-old Bradly C. Orr of Chubbuck.

According to Roberts, Orr died due to multi-system trauma resulting from the accident.

“This accident remains under investigation,” says Roberts in a news release. “We ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the family of Bradly C. Orr in your thoughts and prayers.”

The crash

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Monday on U.S. Highway 26 at 100 North in Bingham County.

A 58-year-old man from Blackfoot was traveling westbound on 100 North in a maroon 1997 GMC Jimmy. Orr was driving with a juvenile passenger westbound on US-26 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle FZS10.

The GMC failed to yield when crossing US-26 and was struck by the motorcycle.

Orr succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The juvenile passenger was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC was not transported.

Both Orr and the motorcycle passenger were wearing helmets, and the GMC driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham County EMS.