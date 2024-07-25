Rexburg police try to identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run that hurt teenager  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Police are trying to identify a driver they believe is involved in a hit-and-run incident that hurt a teen on a bicycle.

The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help after posting a picture of a white Acura TLX. The post said it’s possibly a 2013 or 2014 model. The photo above is the actual vehicle involved, obtained by video surveillance, police said.

The hit-and-run happened on June 7 between 1:10 p.m. to 1:14 p.m. It occurred in the construction zone of West Main Street and the southbound exit ramp of the 333 exit.

If you can identify the vehicle, owner, or driver, you are asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.