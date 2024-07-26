Officials investigating string of machinery and storage container thefts around eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple local machinery and towing companies have been on edge this month after someone allegedly stole over $73,500 worth of equipment from them.

Mark Hinds, owner of Liberty Container Services in Rigby, says he woke up on July 11 to find a 40-foot light grey shipping container, a skid steer, skid steer attachments, new fencing panels, hand tools, and a wheel kit to move storage containers were gone.

Hinds estimates that between $50,000 and $60,000 in total property was stolen from his company.

“It was stolen from my yard in Rigby. The same night that they stole from me, they stole from Titan Machinery in Rexburg,” says Hinds. “Five days after they stole from me, they went to James Hendrickson’s lot and stole a shipping container from his lot.”

Hinds’ stolen shipping container. | Mark Hinds

Hinds’ stolen skid steer. | Mark Hinds

Brock Leavitt, the general manager at Titan Machinery in Rexburg, says over 100 gallons of fuel were stolen, along with over $7,000 of technician tools and other items.

“Theft just irritates me, you know? Our technicians, they work very hard to do their jobs and they’re responsible to supply their own tools for the majority of their jobs,” says Leavitt. “So basically, it took the livelihood out of somebody. It just drives me nuts that people do that kind of thing and take advantage of businesses and people’s personal property.”

Leavitt says the thief spent nearly two hours on his property, slowly looking at tools and machinery before eventually leaving.

“Up until now, I haven’t really paid that much attention when I’m driving by other places of business,” says Leavitt. “It kind of puts you on high alert after something like this happens.”

James Hendrickson, the former owner of Hendrickson’s Towing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the suspect also trespassed onto his property and used Hendrickson’s forklift to steal a 40-ft shipping container.

The thief also stole a ladder and a shipping container chain. Hendrickson estimates that the stolen items are worth at least $7,000.

Hendrickson’s stolen shipping container. | James Hendrickson

“They spotted the guy the next morning in Rexburg with my shipping container,” says Hendrickson.

Security footage from Liberty Container Services and Hendrickson’s property show a white Ford dually pickup hauling away the stolen items.

Suspect truck. | Courtesy photo

Suspect truck. | Courtesy photo

The Rexburg Police Department shared photos on Facebook showing the suspect, a man in a dark colored shirt and light colored shorts.

Photo of the suspect | Rexburg Police Department

Hinds and Hendrickson are offering a total reward of $2,000 for information that leads to the discovery of the stolen items.

If you have any information about the theft in Rigby, contact dispatch at (208) 745-9210.

If you have any information about the theft in Rexburg, contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or Detective Wheeler at (208) 372-2262.

If you have any information about the theft in Idaho Falls, contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.