One month later, rangers continue to search for missing man at Grand Teton National Park  - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyo. — It has been over a month since a 43-year-old man went missing in Grand Teton National Park.

Park rangers said this week that they will continue to search for Wesley Dopkins as they conduct field operations. EastIdahoNews.com was told on Friday that rangers are trying to recover his remains as he is presumed dead.

According to the Pierce County Journal in Wisconsin, Dopkins’s mother said he was an adventurer. The family will hold a memorial with his friends in due time.

Background

Dopkins of Minnesota was last seen in the mid-afternoon kayaking with a friend on June 15.

The two left Colter Bay with an intended destination to Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore of Jackson Lake.

After losing sight of Dopkins around 2 p.m., his friend tried to return to Colter Bay but was unable to due to high winds. Instead, he landed at Leeks Marina, where he reported the situation, a news release from the national park said.

Rangers were able to find his kayak, paddle, and dry bag floating off of Moose Island. Officials said Dopkins was not wearing a personal floatation device.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Grand Teton National Park tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301.