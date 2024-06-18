Rangers search for missing man who was last seen kayaking at Grand Teton National Park  - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyo. — Rangers at a national park are searching for a missing 43-year-old man who was last seen kayaking.

Wesley Dopkins of St. Paul, Minnesota, was seen on Saturday in the mid-afternoon kayaking with a friend at Grand Teton National Park.

The two left Colter Bay with an intended destination to Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore of Jackson Lake.

After losing sight of Dopkins around 2 p.m., his friend tried to return to Colter Bay but was unable to due to high winds. Instead, he landed at Leeks Marina, where he reported the situation, a news release from the national park said.

Grand Teton National Park rangers have searched by boat, and Teton County Search and Rescue has used a helicopter. Search dogs have also looked throughout the area.

Rescuers have found his kayak, paddle and dry bag floating off of Moose Island.

Dopkins was wearing a red ball cap with the NASA Kennedy Space Center logo, a blue T-shirt and black shorts. He was not wearing a personal floatation device.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 190 pounds and 5’11”.

If you have any information or see Dopkins, you are asked to contact the Grand Teton National Park tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301.