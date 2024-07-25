Local seniors enjoy parade on Independence Day - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents and staff from The Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg proudly showcased their patriotic spirit during the city’s 4th of July Parade, themed “America the Beautiful.”

Adorned in red, white, and blue, participants from the senior living community adorned their float a beautiful quote of “Seniors are the Brushstrokes that paint America’s Beauty.” With cheers and waves, the group delighted spectators lining the parade route, embodying the theme through their heartfelt enthusiasm and community pride.

This festive display not only celebrated the spirit of Independence Day but also underscored the vibrant spirit and unity within Rexburg’s diverse community.

Residents and staff alike embraced the opportunity to spread joy and camaraderie, embodying the theme “America the Beautiful” with creativity and passion. The event not only brought together generations in celebration but also highlighted The Homestead’s dedication to enriching the lives of its residents through meaningful community involvement.