Historic Idaho sign goes missing days before donation to Museum of Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An iconic piece of Idaho history has gone missing, and the Museum of Idaho is desperate to find it.

You may remember reading the back of this large 12′ by 4′ metal sign as you drive northeast of Idaho Falls: “WARNING TO TOURISTS — DO NOT LAUGH AT THE NATIVES.”

On the front, the quirky sign advertises the nearest Stinker Station to travelers: “FEARLESS FARRIS STINKER STATION HI-WAY POCATELLO-BURLEY SAVE LIKE MAD.”

The reverse side of the historic Stinker Station sign, which is currently missing. | Courtesy of Museum of Idaho.

According to a news release from the Museum of Idaho, the sign was set to be donated in just a few days for its upcoming “Signs of the Times” exhibit, opening April 19 in the upstairs Masonic gallery.

But in late February, it went missing from its usual spot, near Beachs Corner at the junction of U.S. Highway 26 and Idaho Highway 43 on the east side of the road, 5 miles northeast of Idaho Falls.

“This is no ordinary sign — it’s one of the best-surviving examples from Idaho legend Farris Lind, the eccentric and fearless founder of the Stinker Station gas station empire,” says the release. “After returning from World War II, Lind built his brand in the 1950s and ’60s by lining highways across southern Idaho with bright yellow signs that combined advertising with his own signature wit. One side promoted his growing chain—eventually 33 stations strong—while the other side featured sharp, homespun humor.”

For years, the historic Stinker Station Sign was located near the junction of U.S. Highway 26 and Idaho Highway 43 on the east side of the road, 5 miles northeast of Idaho Falls. The sign was noticed missing in late February. | Image courtesy of the Museum of Idaho.

According to the museum, Lind wrote many of these fun signs. At one point, nearly 150 of them panned highways from Green River, Wyoming, to Jordan Valley, Oregon.

“We were days away from securing this important piece of local heritage when it vanished,” remarked Jeff Carr, executive director at the Museum of Idaho. “We’re crestfallen and are asking for the public’s help.”

The Stinker Station sign was going to be permanently inducted into the museum’s collection “to ensure its survival for future generations”,” but now they are asking for your help finding it.

“This isn’t just a rusty old metal sign, it’s a piece of history that tells a story about our region,” says Camille Thomas, director of marketing in the release. “Let’s solve the mystery of the missing Stinker Station sign! If you have any information, please contact the Museum of Idaho.”

Anyone with information about the sign’s whereabouts is asked to contact VSM-Technology at (208) 522-2233 or the Museum of Idaho at (208) 522-1400.

The museum says no questions will be asked if the sign is returned.