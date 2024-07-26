Shari's restaurant abruptly closes in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Shari’s in Idaho Falls abruptly closed this week with no plans of reopening.

The restaurant, located on Broadway Street right off the I-15 exits, served its final meals on Wednesday. Employees tell EastIdahoNews.com they were notified Sunday that the eatery would be closing.

Customers are now greeted with a sign taped on the doors that says, “To our Idaho Falls Guests: We appreciate your patronage. Please note that this location is permanently closed. We invite you to visit us at our other locations. Sincerely, Shari’s.”

It’s unknown why the Idaho Falls location suddenly shuttered but the last Shari’s in Tacoma, Washington also stopped operating this week. The Lewiston, Idaho restaurant went dark at the end of May and Shari’s in Boise closed in April after 30 years, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Shari’s opened its first restaurant in 1978 and is the largest family-style brand in the Pacific Northwest, according to the company’s website. It’s headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon and has restaurants in California, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. The last four remaining Shari’s in Idaho are in Twin Falls, Garden City, Meridian and Nampa.

Messages left at Shari’s corporate office have not been returned.