Rigby couple to appear on new game show airing on FOX this Tuesday - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A local couple recently appeared on a new game show and you can watch it on TV this week.

William and Jodi Bozung of Rigby were guests on FOX’s new trivia game show, “The Quiz with Balls.” Their episode airs this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Each contestant answers questions while standing at the end of a ramp with a 45-pound ball at the top. If they answer the question incorrectly, the ball is released and knocks them into a pool of water.

Those who are pushed in the water are eliminated from the game, while those who aren’t advance to the next round.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Jodi provides a little more detail about how it works.

“There are five correct answers and one incorrect answer. As a team, we discuss which answers we think are correct and stand next to the answer we select. Once they release the balls, if we guess all the answers correctly, then we avoid being pushed into the water,” Jodi says.

The concept is based on a Dutch game show that premiered in the U.S. in May.

The Bozungs’ appearance was filmed months ago, which they’ve had to keep a secret. They’re excited to finally be able to talk about it and for people to see it.

Jodi describes herself as a “game show fanatic” and says she’s responsible for all this happening.

She applied to be a guest on “Name that Tune” several years ago and was ultimately rejected. Weeks later, she was invited to come back and be a guest on “The Quiz with Balls.”

“As soon as they told me it was a trivia game show, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is not my forte. This is not a game show I would ever sign up for,'” Jodi recalls.

But she and her husband decided to give it a try.

They’re eager for people to watch and see how they did.

“I’m anxious to see how they portrayed our family, what they cut out,” she says. “Filming took several hours and they had to shrink that down into a one-hour timeframe.”

Jodi and her husband were on a team with the Bowser Family from North Carolina. Their team is identified by that name on the show.

The Bozungs are hosting a watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Idaho Falls Tuesday night. It will start at 7:30 p.m.

“The Quiz with Balls” is hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah. Those who aren’t able to watch it on TV Tuesday night can watch it on-demand the next day here or on Hulu.

Jodi and William Bozung | Family photo