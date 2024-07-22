Jelly beans handed out at parade in Pocatello will be tested for THC  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Police are investigating jelly beans that were handed out during a parade that may have contained THC.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the part of the marijuana plant that makes people high.

The Pocatello Police Department was notified on July 14 about the jelly beans given out during the 4th of July Parade in downtown Pocatello.

“Somebody received some candy during the 4th of July parade and after consuming part of one, they believed that it may have contained THC and then reported it to us,” said Morgan Hansen with the Pocatello Police Department. “That individual told people on social media about it and then it has been shared around.”

Hansen told EastIdahoNews.com the jelly beans were in “third-party packaging.”

“We have collected several samples and sent them to the state lab for results,” she said.

It’s unknown at this time when the results will come back from the Idaho State Lab but police have said they will provide an update.

“We are aware of the concern to the public, at this time there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public, follow up will be continued,” an advisory from the Pocatello Police Department said.

How many jelly beans were handed out and who specifically gave them is unknown.