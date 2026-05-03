Woman killed in late night crash in Malad - East Idaho News

MALAD – A Malad woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Malad Saturday night.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. at 2100 West and 1000 North, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISP report a 41-year-old woman — whose name was not specified — was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR. For an unknown reason, she veered off the road and hit a tree.

She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died on scene. ISP is still investigating what happened.

Idaho State Police say it’s grateful to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida County EMS for assistance in responding.