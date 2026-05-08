Power County sheriff candidate files $100K tort claim against sheriff’s office - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Jesse Johnston, a local paramedic and candidate for Power County sheriff, has filed a tort claim seeking $100,000 in damages against the sheriff’s department over an alleged defamatory statement made by a deputy that he says is affecting his campaign.

According to the tort claim, Johnston alleges that in December 2025, a sheriff’s deputy, “while in uniform, wearing their badge, and acting under the color of law,” made a statement to a third party asserting that he killed his wife, Holly Jo Johnston.

Johnston said the statement is “categorically false” and stated that his wife, a United States military veteran, died by suicide in 2017 after a documented struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He further alleges that the deputy’s comment fueled rumors and led other employees within the sheriff’s office to make similar defamatory statements to personnel in other departments and members of the community, harming both his reputation and campaign for sheriff.

“These statements were not made in private settings alone, but during interactions with members of the public, including EMS personnel, hospital staff, dispatch and community members,” Johnston contends.

In the tort claim dated April 12, 2026, Johnston states: “As a direct and proximate result of these statements, I have suffered substantial harm to my professional and personal reputation, including damage within my employment and standing in the community and credibility as a candidate for the elected office of county sheriff. These statements have impaired my campaign by undermining public trust, diminishing voter confidence and interfering with my ability to fairly and effectively seek an elected office.”

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“When such statements originate from an officer acting under the authority of their badge, the public is far more likely to view them as credible, which amplifies the harm and raises serious concerns about the misuse of that authority,” Johnston said.

Additionally, a formal inquiry has been submitted to the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy requesting a review of the deputy’s conduct, including whether it constitutes conduct unbecoming to an officer and whether the actions could warrant decertification.

Johnston has also made a formal request to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for review and potential investigation into conduct that may involve misuse of authority, actions under color of law, and interference in an election process.

“Despite the seriousness of the allegation, there has been no clear indication that meaningful disciplinary action was taken by the Sheriff’s Office, nor that sufficient steps were implemented to stop the continued spread of similar claims,” Johnston said. “This was reported to Sheriff Josh Campbell, who placed it in the hands of his then-undersheriff Kasey Kendall to investigate.”

A few weeks later, former Sheriff Campbell resigned, and Power County commissioners appointed Kasey Kendall as interim sheriff.

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In addition to seeking $100,000 in damages for alleged defamation and slander, Johnston is requesting immediate accountability for those involved and a public retraction. A response to the claim is expected within 90 days of the filing date.

Power County commissioners said they are unable to comment on the pending legal matter.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Kendall for comment but did not receive a response as of publication time. This story will be updated if a response is received.