Power County Sheriff Campbell resigned in March with little public notice - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: While reporting on the upcoming Power County sheriff’s election, EastIdahoNews.com learned that former Sheriff Josh Campbell resigned ON March 1. No public announcement was issued at the time. Although the resignation occurred earlier this year, we are providing this update for readers who may not have been aware of the change.

AMERICAN FALLS — Former Power County Sheriff Josh Campbell quietly resigned earlier this year after more than three decades in law enforcement. County commissioners appointed Kasey Kendall to the role as the primary election for a new sheriff quickly approaches.

Campbell was elected sheriff in 2020 after serving as a captain with the American Falls Police Department and working with the Idaho State Police. He succeeded longtime Sheriff Jim Jeffries and took office in January 2021.

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Sheriff Kendall confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that Campbell retired on March 1 and that he was sworn in the following day.

“Sheriff Campbell had reached his retirement points a few years ago and decided to retire in 2026,” Kendall said. “There were no other factors for his retirement other than that he was ready. He had a total of 36 years in law enforcement.”

Formerly handled through the Power County Board of Commissioners, the transition in leadership was documented through county meeting minutes.

According to county records, Campbell first announced his intent to retire during a Feb. 2 commissioners meeting, thanking departments for their support and beginning transition planning. One week later, commissioners discussed how a successor would be appointed to serve until the next general election.

On Feb. 23, the board appointed Kendall to fill the remainder of Campbell’s term. He was sworn in on March 2 during a special session at the Power County Courthouse, where Judge Adam Strong administered the oath of office.

Power County Commissioner Kryst Krein told EastIdahoNews.com that Campbell provided 30 days’ notice of his departure, something that he was not expecting, and that the transition was handled with a smooth transition in mind.

“Whoever was appointed had to serve until the new sheriff is elected,” Krein said. “And Kasey was already serving as a chief deputy.”

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Krein said a retirement gathering was held for Campbell, who also completed a traditional final sign-off with dispatch, a customary practice for outgoing law enforcement officers marking the end of their service.

Meeting minutes from March 9 note that Kendall provided early operational updates, including identifying outstanding equipment invoices during the transition.

Kendall, the appointed sheriff, is on the May 19 ballot alongside Jesse Johnston and Michael Porter.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Campbell for comment but did not receive a response by publication time. This story will be updated if he replies.