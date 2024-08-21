Prep volleyball preview: Malad looks to make another run at a state title despite key losses - East Idaho News

MALAD CITY — The Malad Dragons return six starters from a 2023 team that made it to the 2A State Championship match before falling to Melba High School.

The two losses, however, were massive ones, according to head coach Camie Tripp. Both Adley Kimberling and Hallie Horsley have graduated since Malad’s runner-up finish a year ago.

As the setter, Kimberling was the de facto leader on the court. And Horsley, who now plays at Butte College, was the team’s kills leader, averaging around 20 a game, Tripp said.

“Two is a small number, but the impact of those two was pretty significant on our success last year,” Tripp told EastIdahoNews.com, adding of the returning player, “The girls have experienced success, so they know what it takes.”

Filling both holes will be a group effort, according to Tripp. For starters, the Dragons will switch from a 5-1 offense — which has five hitters around a single setter and two backline defenders — to 6-2 offense — which allows for six hitters to play off two setters. The scheme change will bring more flexibility and less predictability.

As for the finishing end of the equation, Tripp said replacing 20 kills per game will be a group effort, rather than a single girl being asked to fill Horsley’s role.

“This year’s hitters have to get that ‘kill’ mentality,” Tripp said. … “Overall, we’ll be much more balanced, from a hitting prospective — with our attacks coming from multiple players, multiple looks.”

Adding to that, Tripp said, Malad will “really need to hone in” on defense.

“Defense has always been one of our strong suits, as a team,” she said. “I would say that, this year, that is probably our greatest strength, our defense.”

Defending and capitalizing on mistakes from the opposition, and finishing free balls will be how Malad can repeat the success of a year ago, and take it one win further to hand a banner. That, Tripp said, has always been and will continue to be the goal she discusses with her team before every season.

“I would be doing them a disservice if I didn’t think we could still get it. That’s always absolutely at the front of our minds,” she said. … “It’s just who we are and what we do.”

Tripp and her team are excited to get their season started Friday at the Peg Peterson Invitational in Pocatello.