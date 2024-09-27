Former ISU football coach pleads guilty to murder - East Idaho News

(Idaho Statesman) — A former Idaho State University assistant football coach has pleaded guilty to murder in Arizona.

DaVonte’ Neal was coaching with the Bengals when he was indicted and arrested in 2022 in the 2017 shooting death of Bryan Burns, according to previous Statesman reporting.

Maricopa County Court records show Neal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after initially being charged with first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Neal also was charged with drive-by shooting and discharge of a weapon at a structure, according to previous Statesman reporting. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

Neal was a wide receiver and then star cornerback at the University of Arizona.

Burns was killed after his car was side-swiped, according to the Arizona Republic.