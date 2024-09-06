Idaho Falls jump rope team performed in front of thousands while showcasing at Olympics - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Several jump ropers from the Idaho Falls-based Proform Airborne Jump Rope Team recently returned from the 2024 Paris Olympics after the rare opportunity to perform and entertain crowds on a world stage.

Head coach Monica Foster said five of her jumpers were among 20 who performed in France.

“Each of the athletes across the world was able to submit an application to be a part of this event,” she said. “We had several team members that applied, and they were chosen to join with athletes from Japan, Korea, other US athletes, as well as athletes from France, and be able to perform as a group, showcasing all of the different styles of jump rope. When you bring that many different countries together, there’s always unique styles amongst them.”

Foster said her jumpers were accepted into the lineup of performers after applying through the International Jump Rope Union and the American Jump Rope Federation. Upon their acceptance, the long hours of practicing and perfecting routines began. She says at an event like the Olympics, there’s no room for mistakes.

RELATED | Members of Idaho Falls’ jump rope team to show off skills at Paris Olympics

“Well, we returned from our national competition at the beginning of July, and right away we started into practicing for Paris,” Foster said. “Usually, we take the rest of the summer off, but these individuals that were headed to Paris were practicing five days a week to get ready because they had to make up several new routines for Paris, as well as make routines that were able to be performed on pavement.”

Jumpers were in Paris for 10 days, between the end of July and the first half of August, thanks in large parts, Foster said, to local sponsors. Throughout their time they performed at the Urban Park, where some extreme sports events took place, at a Paris Mall in an Adidas-sponsored event, and one of their biggest performances was in the Champions Park where the winners received their medals.

“At (Champions Park), there were over 13,000 spectators that were watching,” Foster said. “But in general, we usually had upwards of several 100 to several thousand spectators that would be watching our shows daily.”

Foster has been working at the forefront of the organization to get jump rope sanctioned as an official Olympic sport for years. She says this series of performances is a major win for jump rope as a whole as it moves the sport one step closer to fulfilling its Olympic dreams.

Jump rope is currently an observational sport in the eyes of the International Olympic Committee, which means jump ropers are not currently recognized as Olympic athletes. However, with the observational status their recognition could change sooner than later.

“Having the opportunity to be showcased amongst the actual Olympic events was pretty big for our sport,” Foster said. “It was to help show Olympic spectators that we are on that same level that we have an organization that has set rules, we have routines, freestyles, speed events, different things that would work well in an Olympic venue.”

Proform Airborne and its three sub-teams are continuing to train for important shows and events, according to Foster. On the horizon for 2025 is the World Championships in Kawasaki, Japan.

“Our world trial is going to take place in North Carolina in February, and that is to try out for the U.S. national team,” Foster said. “Our goal is to compete in Japan next July in 2025 at the World Championships. That’s where our focus is right now. But we always have different shows and events that are popping up.”

Find video clips of the jumpers at the Paris Olympics on the International Jump Rope Union’s Instagram Page — here. To learn more about Proform Airborne and how to get involved find them on Instagram, Facebook, and on their website.