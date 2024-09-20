ISU to celebrate the new school year with homecoming parade tradition - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — One of Idaho State University’s longest-standing traditions will happen on Saturday to kick off the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

The homecoming parade will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at the corner of South First Avenue and Center Street, just east of the Center Street Underpass in Pocatello, according to a news release from ISU.

The parade will continue up Center Street to South 15th Avenue/Memorial Drive, where floats will turn right and continue to the official parade route at South 15th Avenue/Memorial Drive and the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Good viewing areas are located on Center Street’s north and south sides from 1st Avenue to 15th Avenue and on the east and west sides of 15th Avenue and Memorial Drive from Center Street to MLK Jr. Way.

The Pocatello Police Department asks that community members avoid congestion at the parade staging area on Second Avenue and Sutter Street and recommend moving vehicles parked there and along the route before the parade.

After the parade, all are invited to Holt Arena, where the football team will take on Southern Utah.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Click here to buy purchase tickets.