Spud Kings' Red and Gold game will let fans in on roster selection process - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Spud Kings’ regular season starts in just two weeks. But before it takes the ice, the team must first be decided. That is where Monday’s Red and Gold game comes in.

All week, prospective Spud Kings players have taken part in a training camp, looking to earn one of 26 coveted roster spots. Those players will be split into two groups and pitted against each other for an intrasquad game at the Mountain America Center.

There are currently 41 players at camp. After Monday’s scrimmage, that number will be trimmed to 30 or so, according to general manager Erik Hudson, with the final roster expected to be announced after the Sept. 13 and 14 scrimmages against the Rock Springs Grizzlies.

“We want to give these guys every opportunity to showcase their ability,” Hudson said. “We’re taking our time, we’re not rushing the process, we’re making sure we’re making the right decisions.”

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Hudson explained that this is the first time the Red and Gold game will be played in front of fans, as a way to give what he believes to be the best fanbase in junior hockey a glimpse behind the curtain.

Hudson and the organization are hopeful this exhibition will become a tradition.

As for the battle on the ice, Hudson said while there are some returning players who are all but guaranteed a spot, there are some very promising new players who have essentially secured their spot and, he expects, will soon be fan favorites. That leaves only a handful of roster spots up for grabs.

“There are some guys on the bubble here who are vying for those last four or five positions,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of returners, and you can tell by the way they’re performing in this (camp) that they took their offseason training very seriously.”

First-year head coach Anthony Bohn echoed that sentiment, saying that he is excited about the competition and the development of a “good foundation” as the Spud Kings prepare for what they hope will be the organization’s first championship season.

Coach Anthony Bohn offers instruction during practice Thursday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Championships are something Bohn knows a bit about. Having coached at “every level,” including the pros, Bohn has led some successful teams. Including last year, when his Windy City Storm U18 team won the Illinois state championship and Midwest District Championship, earning a berth into the USA Hockey National Championships.

When asked what led him from the successful Chicago-based team to Idaho Falls, Bohn said it was a bit of dumb luck that started the transition and an electric atmosphere that sealed it.

He discovered the organization while helping one of his Storm players, who was considering joining the squad. When he discovered the Spud Kings were searching for a new coach, he told them he was interested in throwing his hat in the ring.

As part of the recruiting process, Bohn was brought to Idaho Falls for a home game last season, and the “unbelievable” passion of the fans sold him.

“When I walked into the building, and heard the crowd and saw how many people were here, I was absolutely blown away,” Bohn said. “There’s not another spot that has that type of atmosphere — and I’ve coached pro, I’ve coached at different junior spots, and this was next level. … Ever since then, it’s just been Idaho Falls.”

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Bohn and Hudson agree that, after two years in the league — making a playoff appearance in both — the Spud Kings are ready to switch from the underdog to the favorite. Hudson expects his team to make a serious run at an NCDC Mountain Division title this year.

“Our goal is — it’s now time to compete for a championship; it’s time to be the favorite,” Hudson said. “The goal for us is to put a championship product on the ice from day-one this year.”

“I think we have the process and foundation in place to give ourselves the best chance,” Bohn added. “I think we’re on the right track.”

And that track begins Monday at 7:05 p.m., when the puck drops at the Mountain American Center for the Red and Gold game.