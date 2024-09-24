Sugar-Salem falls in state media poll following second loss; Pocatello, Ririe crack top 5 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Sugar-Salem dropped from the top of the 4A state media football poll this week after suffering its second consecutive loss. The Diggers fell to No. 3 behind Homedale and Fruitland.

Skyline remained second in the 5A poll after its win over Hillcrest and Pocatello entered the poll at No. 4, and received a first-place vote.

Unbeaten West Side holds the top spot in 3A, but unbeaten North Fremont, at No. 3, picked up a first-place vote. Also in 3A, Ririe enters the poll following a loss to No. 2 Aberdeen.

Butte County remained No. 2 in 2A, but Rockland fell to No. 5 in 1A following a loss to Hagerman.

State Media Poll

Week 5

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10) 4-0 58 1

2. Highland 5-0 36 2

3. Eagle (1) 3-1 31 3

4. Coeur d’Alene 3-1 22 4

5. Rigby 4-1 17 5

Others receiving votes: Madison (1) 12, Post Falls 4.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 3-1 57 1

2. Skyline (2) 2-2 42 2

3. Minico 3-1 34 4

4. Pocatello (1) 3-1 19 —

5. Sandpoint 3-2 9 3

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 7, Emmett 5, Lakeland 4, Lewiston 3.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (12) 4-0 60 2

2. Fruitland 4-0 43 3

3. Sugar-Salem 3-2 31 1

4. Moscow 5-0 19 4

5. Buhl 3-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Marsh Valley 5, McCall-Donnelly 4, Gooding 2.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 3-0 59 1

2. Aberdeen 4-0 46 2

3. North Fremont (1) 4-0 35 t-3

4. Declo 4-1 28 t-3

5. Ririe 3-1 6 —

Others receiving votes: Firth 3, Grangeville 2, Marsing 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 3-0 57 1

2. Butte County (3) 4-0 50 2

3. Raft River 4-0 31 3

4. Logos 4-1 24 4

5. Valley 3-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 3, Hagerman 3.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dietrich (11) 4-0 59 1

2. Carey (1) 3-1 36 3

3. Garden Valley 2-0 26 4

4. Tri-Valley 4-0 22 —

5. Rockland 2-2 17 2

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 14, Wallace 5, Genesee 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Adam Engel, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal.