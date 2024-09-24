Sugar-Salem falls in state media poll following second loss; Pocatello, Ririe crack top 5 - East Idaho News

Sugar-Salem falls in state media poll following second loss; Pocatello, Ririe crack top 5Published at
IDAHO FALLS — Sugar-Salem dropped from the top of the 4A state media football poll this week after suffering its second consecutive loss. The Diggers fell to No. 3 behind Homedale and Fruitland.
Skyline remained second in the 5A poll after its win over Hillcrest and Pocatello entered the poll at No. 4, and received a first-place vote.
Unbeaten West Side holds the top spot in 3A, but unbeaten North Fremont, at No. 3, picked up a first-place vote. Also in 3A, Ririe enters the poll following a loss to No. 2 Aberdeen.
Butte County remained No. 2 in 2A, but Rockland fell to No. 5 in 1A following a loss to Hagerman.
State Media Poll
Week 5
CLASS 6A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (10) 4-0 58 1
2. Highland 5-0 36 2
3. Eagle (1) 3-1 31 3
4. Coeur d’Alene 3-1 22 4
5. Rigby 4-1 17 5
Others receiving votes: Madison (1) 12, Post Falls 4.
CLASS 5A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (9) 3-1 57 1
2. Skyline (2) 2-2 42 2
3. Minico 3-1 34 4
4. Pocatello (1) 3-1 19 —
5. Sandpoint 3-2 9 3
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 7, Emmett 5, Lakeland 4, Lewiston 3.
CLASS 4A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (12) 4-0 60 2
2. Fruitland 4-0 43 3
3. Sugar-Salem 3-2 31 1
4. Moscow 5-0 19 4
5. Buhl 3-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Marsh Valley 5, McCall-Donnelly 4, Gooding 2.
CLASS 3A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 3-0 59 1
2. Aberdeen 4-0 46 2
3. North Fremont (1) 4-0 35 t-3
4. Declo 4-1 28 t-3
5. Ririe 3-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Firth 3, Grangeville 2, Marsing 1.
CLASS 2A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (9) 3-0 57 1
2. Butte County (3) 4-0 50 2
3. Raft River 4-0 31 3
4. Logos 4-1 24 4
5. Valley 3-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 3, Hagerman 3.
CLASS 1A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Dietrich (11) 4-0 59 1
2. Carey (1) 3-1 36 3
3. Garden Valley 2-0 26 4
4. Tri-Valley 4-0 22 —
5. Rockland 2-2 17 2
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 14, Wallace 5, Genesee 1.
Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Adam Engel, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal.