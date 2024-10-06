Madison opens defense of its state title, Rigby falls to No. 1 Skyview - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A potential matchup between two reigning state champions is still on track in the 6A volleyball state tournament as Madison and Skyview each won their opening-round matches Thursday at Mountain America Center.

Madison, two-time (formerly 5A) state champion had little trouble with Rocky Mountain, defeating the Grizzlies 25-19, 25-13, 25-17.

Torey Parker finished with 13 kills, Mia Walsh had 11 and Jonnie Folsom added nine for the Bobcats (33-2). Nora Waddoups had 36 assists.

In the third set, Brooke Wheeler served an ace to set up match point and Brookie Lamph came up with a big block to end the match.

Skyview, one of the state’s premier programs, won (the formerly 4A) state title last season and is seeded No. 1 in this year’s 6A bracket.

Rigby faced the Hawks (25-6) in Thursday’s opener and fell 3-0.

Rigby fell to Skyview 3-0 in the opening round of the 6A state tournament. | Courtesy photo.

The Trojans (21-13-1) kept the first set close before Skyview started to pull away. Led by Kentucky commit and the state’s kill leader Bellamie Beus, the Hawks closed out the second and third sets on the way to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 win.

Brinley Bybee led Rigby with 12 kills and Madison Jensen added 25 assists.

Second-seeded Madison will play No. 3 Owyhee on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Owyhee (26-4) beat Coeur d’Alene 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 to open the tournament. Coeur d’Alene (27-6) will play Rocky Mountain (26-10) at 9 a.m.

In the late game, Centennial defeated Eagle 3-2 and will play Skyview. Eagle will play Rigby at 11 a.m.