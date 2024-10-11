Top storylines: Several compelling conference games bolster Rigby-Madison weekend - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With three weekends remaining in the Idaho high school football regular season season, conference titles remain up for grabs — and with them, prime playoff seeds.

Madison at Rigby obviously highlights the week’s schedule, but other ranked programs will look for key wins to secure their spots.

Can Dragons upset Tigers

Aberdeen (5-0, 2-0) has a stranglehold on the state’s 3A division, having earned all 12 first-place votes in this week’s media poll. But the Tigers are not the only undefeated team (in conference play) in the South East Idaho Conference.

Malad (3-2, 2-0) is coming off of back-to-back dominating wins over conference foes Soda Springs and Wendell.

In addition to Cardinals and Trojans, Malad and Aberdeen have played one other common opponent — American Falls.

While Aberdeen escaped that road rivalry game with a 20-18 victory, Malad suffered a 36-6 home loss to the Beavers.

A win for Aberdeen would move them toward another conference title, while a win for Malad would upset things — not just in the conference but across the state.

Marsh Valley-Snake River offers South East Idaho answers

Snake River (3-3, 1-0) is the only team in the 4A South East Idaho Conference with a conference win — crushing Bear Lake, 41-8, on Sept. 13. For that reason, they are currently the conference leaders.

But Marsh Valley (4-1, 0-0) received two voting point in this week’s media poll, and brag an average margin of victory of 22.25 points in their four wins — their lone loss came at West Side.

The Eagles will open their 2024 conference schedule this weekend, and look to grab its top spot with a win at the Panthers.

Both teams have yet to play American Falls (4-2, 0-0), who could have a say in the final conference standings, but this week will begin what should be an exciting race to the finish line.

15-game losing skid

On the other side of the playoff race coin is Century-Preston.

The Diamondbacks (0-6, 0-0) have lost 15 games in a row, earning their last win when Preston came to town on Oct. 7, 2024. When the two met last year, Preston came away with a 22-19 home victory.

They play this weekend in Pocatello and Preston (1-5, 0-0) is just two weeks removed from their lone win on the season — beating Burley, 45-28.

Can Century end its slide at 15?

Family coaching matchup for Skyline and Thunder Ridge

It’s the third Berger Bowl Friday as Skyline and head coach Scott Berger travel to Thunder Ridge to face the Titans and head coach Michael Berger in a non-conference game.

Dad Scott and the Grizzlies won the first two meetings over son Michael, but that’s about where the rivalry ends.

Skyline (4-2) has won three straight games since a 28-27 loss to 6A Madison and appears to be shaping into postseason form.

The Titans (2-4) have lost four straight since opening the season with a pair of wins.

They’ll look to bounce back after last week’s 17-14 loss at Bonneville.

Butte County with another 8-man showdown

The Pirates (5-0) are ranked No. 2 in the 2A state media poll, but face a solid Raft River team that is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Snake River Conference, arguably the toughest conference in 2A.

Butte County put up 83 points last week and could find itself in a shootout.

Raft River averages 48 points per game.

Nuclear battle

North Fremont and Firth are the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference and have a fierce rivalry dating back a few years.

The Huskies have won three conference titles since 2020, with Firth winning in 2022.

The Cougars however have the edge in the postseason, defeating North Fremont in the playoffs in 2020, 2021 and 2022.