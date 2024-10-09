Rigby up, Highland down in this week's state polls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – As expected, last week’s big Rigby at Highland football game impacted the state media poll.

Rigby’s 33-3 win over previous No. 2 and unbeaten Highland moved the Trojans up to No. 3 in this week’s 6A poll while the Rams dropped out of the top five completely.

Rocky Mountain, at 6-0, remained No. 1 in 6A, followed by Eagle.

Skyline received three first-place votes, but is still No. 2 in 5A behind Bishop Kelly. Hillcrest overtook Pocatello for the No. 4 spot, but the Thunder are No. 5.

There was a shakeup in 4A as Fruitland moved to No. 1 after Homedale lost its first game of the season. Sugar-Salem, coming off two losses and a bye before winning last week, moves up to No. 2.

Aberdeen solidified its top spot in 3A after shutting out North Fremont. The Huskies dropped from third to fourth in the rankings while West Side moved up to third. Firth stayed at No. 5.

Unbeaten Butte County (5-0) is still second in 2A behind unbeaten Kendrick, which is also 5-0.

State Media Poll

Week 7

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (11) 6-0 59 1

2. Eagle 5-1 36 3

3. Rigby 5-1 35 5

4. Madison (1) 6-0 19 —

5. Coeur d’Alene 4-2 16 4

Others receiving votes: Highland 11, Post Falls 3, Borah 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 5-1 57 1

2. Skyline (3) 4-2 49 2

3. Minico 5-1 34 3

4. Hillcrest 4-2 17 5

5. Pocatello 4-2 14 4

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 7, Emmett 1, Vallivue 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (12) 6-0 60 2

2. Sugar-Salem 4-2 36 3

3. Homedale 5-1 31 1

4. Buhl 5-1 26 5

5. Weiser 4-2 16 —

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 4, Moscow 3, Kimberly 2, Marsh Valley 2.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Aberdeen (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Declo 5-1 48 2

3. West Side 4-1 32 4

4. North Fremont 4-1 25 3

5. Firth 4-2 14 5

Others receiving votes: Marsing 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 5-0 57 1

2. Butte County (3) 5-0 51 2

3. Logos 6-1 33 3

4. Valley 5-1 25 4

5. Hagerman 5-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 2, Raft River 2, Glenns Ferry 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dietrich (10) 6-0 58 1

2. Carey (2) 5-1 47 2

3. Garden Valley 4-0 34 t-3

4. Lakeside 5-0 23 5

5. Tri-Valley 5-1 9 t-3

Others receiving votes: Council 7, Rockland 1, Shoshone 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Adam Engel, Times-News; Kole Emplit, KMVT.