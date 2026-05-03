3 structures, 2 outbuildings destroyed in massive fire that led to evacuations - East Idaho News

THORNTON — Three structures and two outbuildings were destroyed in a fast-moving fire Wednesday evening in Thornton.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the Thornton Merc on the 4800 block of South Yellowstone Highway around 6:15 p.m.

Madison Fire Department

Crews discovered the store was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to other locations, including nearby vegetation.

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Residents of the nearby Wind Willows RV park were evacuated to a nearby LDS Stake Center 2041 West 5200 South. They remained out of their homes as of 9:45 p.m. due to heavy smoke in the area.

Madison Fire Department

A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles and roads surrounding the fire remain closed. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The fire department estimates a restoration time of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive additional information.