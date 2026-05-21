GALLERY | Photos from East Idaho News Chopper show devastation caused by massive Thornton fire - East Idaho News

THORNTON — A fast-moving fire destroyed the Thornton Merc and other structures on the 4800 block of South Yellowstone Highway in Madison County on Wednesday evening.

An evacuation order was issued for the Wind Willows RV Park next to the Thornton Merc shortly before 7 p.m. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire and remained on scene late into the evening.

Here is a collection of aerial photos taken by EastIdahoNews.com photojournalist Erica Eaton from the East Idaho News Chopper.

Read the latest information on the fire here.