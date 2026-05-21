Evacuation order issued for RV park as massive fire burns multiple structures in Madison County - East Idaho News

THORNTON — Crews are battling a massive fire near Bear World in Thornton and an evacuation order has been issued for an RV Park.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen for miles and multiple structures are on fire, according to the Madison Fire Department. The Thornton Merc building has flames shooting out of the room and nearby buildings are also affected.

Madison Fire Department

An evacuation order was issued for the Wind Willows RV Park by the Thornton exit shortly before 7 p.m. Residents are urged to follow evacuation instructions from law enforcement and fire personnel on scene.

A temporary shelter and resources have been established for any residents displaced by the evacuation. The shelter location is at the LDS Stake Center at 2041 West 5200 South, Rexburg.

Yellowstone Highway in the area is closed, along with the off-ramp to Exit 328 from U.S. Highway 20

Over 15 Madison County Sheriff deputies are assisting the Madison Fire Department and people are asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive new information.