 Train cars jump tracks in Ammon, cause still unknown - East Idaho News

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Train derailment

Train cars jump tracks in Ammon, cause still unknown

  Published at  | Updated at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Derailed train cars near Mountain Valley Elementary in Ammon. | Courtesy photo
Derailed train cars near Mountain Valley Elementary in Ammon. | Courtesy photo
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AMMON – Eastern Idaho Railroad is investigating a train derailment that happened in Ammon over the weekend.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, railway spokeswoman Tracie VanBecelaere says it happened on Friday at 11:20 a.m. Witnesses say it happened near Mountain Valley Elementary at 2601 South Princess Drive on the rail line parallel to Rose Avenue between Wanda Street and Sunnyside Road.

Photos taken by EastIdahoNews.com and witnesses show three rail cars sitting sideways off the tracks. VanBecelaere did not specify what caused it.

No one was injured and no hazardous materials were involved. The extent of the damage to the rail cars is unclear.

While the incident remains under investigation, the railroad did not say whether further details will be released. EastIdahoNews.com will provide any updates as we receive them.

Train by Mountain Valley Elementary
Kimberly Esquivias | EastIdahoNews.com

Train by Mountain Valley Elementary
Kimberly Esquivias | EastIdahoNews.com

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