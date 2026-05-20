Major upset in Bingham County coroner race; county assessor retains seat - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Incumbent Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts lost in a landslide during the Republican primary election Tuesday night.

His opponent, political newcomer Scott O. Tweedy, secured a critical win as coroner, earning 74% of the vote. Roberts, who was elected in May 2022, lost Tuesday night with only 26% of the vote. Tweedy won a total of 4,723 votes, and Roberts secured 1,605 votes.

With no Democrats running in the November general election, Tweedy is expected to secure the seat.

Bingham County Assessor

Incumbent Bingham County Assessor Donovan Harrington won a major victory on Tuesday night.

Harrington earned 69% of the vote with 4,192 total votes, against his opponent, Jonathan Stimens, who totaled 30% or 1,862 votes.

With no Democrats running in the November general election, Harrington is expected to retain his chair.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to candidates for comment and will update when they respond.