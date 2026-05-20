Rafters deny Boise County commissioner’s counterclaim allegations regarding Payette River altercation - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — A family of rafters that filed a civil lawsuit against three individuals for their alleged roles in a violent encounter on the banks of the Payette River in August of 2025 has denied allegations listed in a subsequent counterclaim filed by the defendants in the case.

The original civil suit claims that Boise County Commissioner Darrell “Lindy” Lindstrom and fellow defendants Lloyd Asher and Bo Fisher threatened, harassed, and ultimately attacked the plaintiffs, listed as Abby M. Beard, Treyson Beard, and Abby’s daughter, identified in court documents as T.B. Photos from the incident demonstrate that some of the plaintiffs suffered blunt force injuries and knife wounds.

WATCH: Jet skiers, others face off in the water of the Payette River

Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

WATCH: Two individuals approach the Beard family. Abby Beard brandishes a knife before Darrell Lindstrom enters the melee

Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

WATCH: An unidentified man is bloodied following the incident

Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

In the counterclaim, Lindstrom claimed that he was the one attacked along with others in his party, some of whom were riding jet skis. The defendants asked that a judge dismiss the case altogether.

The defendants dispute many allegations listed in the original civil suit and instead contend that Abby Beard threatened Lindstrom with a knife.

Lindstrom claimed that he tried to disarm Abby Beard, during which he was struck by T.B. and Treyson Beard. The defendants allege that the three plaintiffs are guilty of assault, battery, and negligence. The defendants seek monetary damages in excess of $10,000 in addition to compensation for attorney fees and associated costs.

WATCH: Darrell Lindstrom speaks with Boise County sheriff’s deputies following the altercation

Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

The original lawsuit, filed by the Beard family, seeks more than $100,000 in damages from Lindstrom and the other defendants.

RELATED | Boise County commissioner accused of stabbing minor following altercation on Payette River

The attorney representing the Beard family, Terri Pickens, has shared images and video of the altercation with Idaho News 6. In one of the videos, Lindstrom is seen with a beer in hand, talking to a Boise County sheriff’s deputy.

In their response to the counterclaim, the plaintiffs deny nearly all of the allegations listed therein, with the only exceptions related to some details regarding the altercation.

Both parties have demanded a jury trial, which is now set for Dec. 8, 2027. A pre-trial conference will be held on Nov. 12, 2027.



A photo shows Treyson Beard following the alleged altercation. | Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.



T.B., the minor named in court documents, is said to have suffered multiple injuries, including this wound that required stitches. | Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.