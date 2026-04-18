Boise County commissioner accused of stabbing minor following altercation on Payette River - East Idaho News

WARNING: Some of the images in this article may be considered graphic.

IDAHO CITY (KIVI) — A family of rafters has filed a civil lawsuit alleging harassment amid a physical altercation involving multiple people — including Boise County Commissioner Darrell “Lindy” Lindstrom — during which a minor was allegedly stabbed, and other people were injured along the banks of the Payette River.

The allegations against Lindstrom and the other defendants have not been proven in court.

According to the complaint, filed in district court, plaintiffs Abby M. Beard, Treyson Beard, and Abby’s 17-year-old child, identified as T.B., were rafting down the Main Fork of the Payette River on Aug. 23, 2025.

The lawsuit claims “a group of men on jet skis, with open alcohol containers, were operating their crafts at high speeds and in close proximity to the plaintiffs’ rafts.” One of the jet skiers, identified in court documents as defendant Lloyd Asher, was allegedly accompanied by two children aboard his watercraft.

The minor, T.B., is alleged to have “directed gestures at the group” in response to what the plaintiffs describe as reckless behavior.

This photo appears to show Boise County Commissioner Darrell “Lindy” Lindstrom on a jet ski on the day in question. | Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

Court filings say that when the rafters reached the takeout at Parnell Beach around 6:55 p.m., the group of jet skiers followed and “approached the takeout aggressively.” Asher and another unidentified man allegedly asked, “Who wanted to fight?” The complaint alleges an unidentified man pushed Abby Beard to the ground, then pushed T.B. into the water.

Documents state a bystander named Dylan confronted the unidentified man, leading to a physical fight. During that time, Treyson Beard began filming. The lawsuit claims the unidentified man and Asher threatened to kill Abby, Treyson, and T.B.

The plaintiffs’ account indicates Abby grabbed a river safety knife, still in its sheath, from the raft to protect her children and demanded that the defendants leave. The defendants allegedly left for a nearby property owned by former Valley County Commissioner Elton Hasbrouck, left the two children there, and returned about five minutes later with Lindstrom, Bo Fisher, and two unidentified men.

According to the filings, the group again confronted the plaintiffs, asking who was “gonna get it,” and both Asher and Fisher allegedly made death threats. Abby reportedly positioned herself between Asher and her son Treyson, removed the safety knife from its sheath, and brandished it.

T.B., the minor named in court documents, is said to have suffered multiple injuries, including this wound that required stitches. | Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

The civil complaint alleges Lindstrom then “grabbed Abby and forced her to the ground,” attempting to take the knife. The filings say Lindstrom removed the knife from its sheath, held it to Abby’s throat, and threatened to kill her. During an attempt by T.B. to disarm him, Lindstrom allegedly stabbed the minor in the leg before discarding the knife in the river.

Court records also allege Fisher attacked Treyson, striking him in the head and causing severe facial and dental injuries that required medical and dental care. Abby Beard is said to have suffered puncture wounds to her arm and leg, while T.B. reportedly sustained multiple injuries to her leg and hand.

A photo shows Treyson Beard following the alleged altercation. | Courtesy Pickens Law P.A.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Lindstrom for comment. He says he is innocent, and encouraged people to do their own research about the plaintiffs.

Boise-based attorney Terri Pickens, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said she filed the civil case after Boise County law enforcement failed to promptly bring criminal charges against the defendants listed in the case.

“The fact that we’re several months in and I had to file a civil lawsuit shows you that there weren’t going to be consequences in this case unless somebody finally stood up for this family and took action,” said Pickens. “We have photographic and video evidence and plenty of firsthand witnesses who were intimately involved in the attack, that were victims of the attack and had no problem identifying which one Mr. Lindstrom is in the video.”

The lawsuit claims that the plaintiffs filed police reports but faced delays from Boise County authorities. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Idaho News 6 that there is an active investigation into the incident.

In the court filing, the plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial and more than $100,000 in damages, plus court fees and legal costs.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as the case progresses.