Motor-Vu Drive-In opening with double-feature for 2026 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s oldest drive-in movie theater is reopening for the 2026 season with a showing of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” followed by “The Devil Wears Prada 2” this Friday, according to a news release.

Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies start 30 minutes after sunset, around 9:25 p.m. The drive-in will be showing new movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day weekend until the end of August, the news release stated.

Built in 1947 and celebrating its 79th anniversary this year, the Motor Vu is southeast Idaho’s only remaining drive-in, according to the release. It is one of only four remaining drive-in theaters in the state, and one of less than 275 drive-in movie theaters in the country.

“It is a miracle drive-ins are still around at all,” Motor Vu owner Linda Rumsey said in the release. “It is thanks to the Idaho Falls community that we are still standing. They have supported the Motor Vu, cheered us on, and showed up.”

Tickets and more information can be found at the Motor Vu’s website and Facebook page