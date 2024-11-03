Madison wins state - again; Bear Lake, Butte County, Grace Lutheran also crowned on season's final night - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Eyebrows across Rexburg no doubt were raised when the 6A Volleyball State Championships bracket came out and Madison High School received the No. 2 seed.

The Bobcats had a better record (36-2) than one-seed Skyview (27-8), and beat the Hawks in a head-to-head matchup on Oct. 12.

There was apparently only one way for the Bobcats to show they were the best team in 6A — to beat Skyview at the state tournament. So, just for good measure, they did it twice to clinch their third straight championship banner.

Madison coach Keanu Pukahi rallies his Bobcats during a timeout in the fourth and final set of the state championship final match. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

After a semi-final victory over the Hawks, which saw Madison come back from behind in the fourth set to force a fifth, then dominant that final set, head coach Keanu Pukahi told EastIdahoNews.com that his team has a “dawg mentality.”

After their fourth match and win of the state tournament, a 3-1 championship victory, Pukahi said his team showed that they are, in fact, the dawgs he believed them to be.

“This is a team that has worked hard for many years,” Pukahi said. “They are my ride-or-dies and the epitome of what we talked about earlier, about that D-A-W-G, dawg mentality. They showed it, through and through. I’m super-stoked for these girls, I think they deserve everything that has come to them.”

Skyview’s star showed that she is also a dawg.

Bellamie Beus visible labored through pain in her right, swinging shoulder and her upper legs. She rushed to the bench to apply what appeared to be Bengay every time there was a break in the action.

Still, she led her team to a set-one victory with eight kills, one block and one service ace. She added another eight kills in the second set, which Madison won, 25-23, behind a well-distributed Bobcat attack.

Skyview’s Bellamie Beus attacks the Madison block of Mia Walsh and Torey Parker during the fourth set of the championship final. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Beus finished with an astronomical 30 kills, to go with two blocks and two aces.

As the match grew later, it seemed Skyview was contempt to force-feed the junior University of Kentucky commit until Madison could figure out how to stop her.

The Bobcats eventually changed their defensive approach, rotating mid-play to get 6-foot-1 outside hitter Mia Walsh and 5-foot-11 middle blocker Torey Parker in front of Beus on every play. The approach at times created confusion and freed up attacks for other Hawks, but did slow Beus’ efficiency.

Still, Beus kept her squad in the third set, which Madison won, 25-21. She did the same in the fourth, scoring her team’s final point of the season on a left-side attack.

Madison’s Brookie Lamph attacks. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Rather than matching Skyview and force-feeding their most effective attacker, Mia Walsh, the Bobcats chose to to continue distributing to all their attackers.

Brookie Lamph, Nora Waddoups, Jonnie Folsom, Emma Pannell and Walsh all got their fair share of chances, and all converted their fair share of points.

Everyone who touched the court for Madison got the chance to show their inner “dawg.” But perhaps no once did so more than libero Aspen Boice, who constantly made diving digs and spot-on lunging passes.

In the fourth set, with her team clinging to a narrow 20-19 lead, Boice took a face shot from the heavy-hitting Beus. With her face, Boice was credited with a perfect pass that led to a Waddoups kill.

Boice (1) is acknowledged as she leaves the court after taking a face-shot. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Boice took the hit with a smile, then went to the service line and scored an ace.

Aspen Boice serves after converting an ace to give her team a 22-19 set-four lead. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

She then dug another Beus attack, which led to a Walsh season-ending kill.

With just four seniors, Madison looks good to threaten for a fourth straight state championship. Pukahi said it is the expectation of the program to continue winning banners “for as long as we can.”

Other state results

The 5A title was won by 8-seed Twin Falls, who beat 1-seed Lakeland twice, to open their run then again to clinch the crown. Idaho Falls finished in third place after losing to Lakeland.

Bear Lake completed a perfect 4-0 run through the 4A bracket to earn that championship.

Malad fell to eventual champ Melba twice in finishing second in 3A.

Butte County dominated 2A, winning the title match over Oakey to claim their banner.

Grace Lutheran, the tiny school in Pocatello, won the 1A championship with its own 4-0 run after qualifying via play-in. Rockland, the 1-seed, was one of the Royals’ victims and finished third.

What’s next?

The District 6 volleyball officials association will host the 2024 Senior All-Star Game Tuesday at Skyline High School.

This game, which has been hosted by the association for more than 50 years according to commissioner Tyler Pincock, will feature D6 seniors nominated by their coaches.

Players will be split into four teams, coached by staffs from the D6 district champions, with each team playing one set against the other three and awards being presented between each one-set match.

The games, which will start at 6:30 p.m., are not just a showcase for seniors but also serve as a fundraiser for the associations — used for scholarships awarded at the All-Star night as well as clinics and training camps for officials.

Admission to the event is $5 per person.