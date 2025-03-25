Boise State football pro day: What to expect as NFL scouts arrive in Idaho for 12 Broncos - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The NFL world will bear down on the Treasure Valley later this week as Boise State football hosts its pro day.

Twelve Broncos will participate in pro day on Wednesday, a four-hour event that allows NFL scouts and other personnel to evaluate prospects ahead of the NFL Draft on April 24-26. The session enables players who didn’t participate in the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, or those who did and wish to work out again, such as Ahmed Hassanein, one last chance to impress before hoping to hear their name called at the draft in a month’s time.

While Boise State’s pro day this year coincides with six other schools’ pro days, including those at LSU and Ohio State, a good-sized crowd is still expected in Boise because of running back Ashton Jeanty.

Although Jeanty was invited to the NFL combine, he didn’t partake in on-field activities; instead, he only traveled for team interviews and had his measurements taken. That means the only chance NFL teams will have to watch Jeanty up close for on-field workouts, such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, will be Wednesday.

Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander hasn’t coached Jeanty directly, but there still aren’t many who got a better view of the 5-foot-9 running back’s heroics last season.

When Chinander’s defense wasn’t going up against Jeanty in practice, he could instead cheer on Jeanty as he ran for the second-most rushing yards in a single season in college football history.

“The people that are really interested in taking him, they want to know how is he going to make this team better,” Chinander said. “Ashton Jeanty is special in every facet that he’s involved in. He’s going to make the organization better. He’s going to make the city better.”

Chinander also praised Hassanein, who competed in the NFL combine but will work out on Wednesday, too. Among the 34 defensive end/edge rushers who participated in the NFL combine, Hassanein ranked in the teens in most on-field activities, aside from the 225-pound bench press, where his 27 reps ranked fifth.

During his senior season, Hassanein had 48 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Chinander said Hassanein would make whatever team picks him “much better,” but he also pointed out that the 6-foot-3 Egyptian isn’t the “finished product,” either.

Hassanein moved to the United States in 2018 and didn’t start playing football until his later teen years. “He’s not one of these kids who’s been with a personal trainer since he was in junior high school. He played with very limited time in America in high school football,” Chinander said. “He’s got a very, very high ceiling.”

While Jeanty and Hassanein will be the main points of focus for many scouts, it’s also a chance for 10 other Broncos to catch the attention of some teams. The following 12 players are scheduled to work out at Boise State’s pro day on Wednesday:

Jonah Dalmas (K), Ben Dooley (OL), Herbert Gums (DL), Ahmed Hassaein (DE), Ashton Jeanty (RB), Cooper Jones (WR), Sheldon Newton (DL), Seyi Oladipo (DB), Rodney Robinson (DB), Taren Schive (K), Alexander Teubner (DB), Tavion Woodard (DE).